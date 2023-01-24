Lois Ruth Balducke McRae pictures

“Well done good and faithful servant! Come and share in your master’s happiness!”

Matthew 25:23 If ever there was a good and faithful servant, it was our dear mom, Lois. Mom stepped out of this life and into the open and loving arms of her savior early on the morning of January 2, 2023, following complications from surgery. Grief is the price we pay for love and we are grieving, but knowing this good woman, who worked so hard for so many years is at rest in paradise, helps soothe our broken hearts.