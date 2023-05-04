Calendar May 4, 2023 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAYMiles Community College Nursing Program Pinning Ceremony, 4 p.m., Miles Community College Centra.Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.Custer County District High School Freshman Orientation, 6 p.m., high school.Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., 4-H building Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.Closed Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.FRIDAYStorytime, 10 a.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 10:30 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.Southeastern Montana Retired Teachers Association, 11:30 p.m., Town and Country Club.Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, noon, Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.SEMLA Spring Membership meeting, 4 p.m., Range Riders Museum.May Block Party, 4 p.m., Otium Brewing.Cinco de Mayo Potluck, 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 119 N 6th St.Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.Painted Bouquet intro to Alcohol Inks Class, 6 p.m., Girl Ran Away With the Spoon.Open trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.Narcotics Anonymous Solution Group closed meeting, 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.Open Alcoholics Anonymous We Care Group (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.SATURDAYClean-Up Day, 8:30 a.m., Spotted Eagle Recreation Area.Share the Love Used Bookstore, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.Miles Community College Graduation, 10 a.m., Miles Community College Centra.Al-Anon, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St. 406-853-5577.Derby Day Horse Racing, 1 p.m., Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), 1:30 p.m., Holy Rosary Healthcare.Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity ‘‘ANTSY’’ Group, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.Lincoln-Reagan Dinner & Fundraiser, 5 p.m., Custer County Event Center.Closed Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center main floor, 1411 Leighton Blvd. (Nonsmoking). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Christianity Politics Education Botany Food Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Bonnie Kay Wahl Viall Matthew Levi Bickle Colleen Marie (Reed) Brockett Jim Thulesen Michael James Corbett David Phillip Gibbs Wendy Sue Marsh More Obituaries