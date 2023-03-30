THURSDAY

  • Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.
  • Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.
  • Narcotics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Mental Health Center.
  • Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., 4-H building Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.