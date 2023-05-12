Calendar May 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAYn Storytime, 10 a.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.n Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 10:30 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.n Open trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.n Cowtown Cattlewomen, 6 p.m., The Cellar, 719 main St.n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Candlelight meeting (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.n All newcomers open Alcoholics Anonymous (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.SATURDAYn Kid’s Flower Pot Workshop, 9:30 a.m., Steadman’s Ace Hardware.n Al-Anon, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St. 406-853-5577.n Super Soccer Saturday, 11 a.m., Bender Park.n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity “ANTSY” Group, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., main floor of Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.SUNDAYn Mother’s Day Buffet, 9 a.m., Miles City Town & Country Club.n Mother’s Day Buffet, 10 a.m., 600 Cafe.n Mother’s Day Horse Racing, 1 p.m., Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.n McKnitters Meeting, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center (formerly Miles City Academy), 1411 Leighton Blvd.n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous, We Care Group (nonsmoking), 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center (formerly Miles City Academy), 1411 Leighton Blvd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Restaurant Industry City Planning Religion Linguistics Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Bonnie Kay Wahl Viall Matthew Levi Bickle Colleen Marie (Reed) Brockett Jim Thulesen Michael James Corbett David Phillip Gibbs Wendy Sue Marsh More Obituaries