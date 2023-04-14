Calendar Apr 14, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAYn Springfest Family Night, 5:30 p.m., Sacred Heart School gym.n Open trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Candlelight meeting, 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd. (Nonsmoking).SATURDAYn Al-Anon, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St. 406-853-5577.n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity ‘‘ANTSY’’ Group, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.n Springfest Dinner Party & Auction, 5:30 p.m., Sacred Heart School gym.n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center main floor, 1411 Leighton Blvd. (Non smoking).SUNDAYn VFW Breakfast, 8 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 119 N 6th St.n Sunday Brunch, 9 a.m., Miles City Town & Country Club.n Auschwitz Tour Guide, 9:45 a.m., Montana Theatre.n McKnitters meeting, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center.n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous, We Care Group (nonsmoking), 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.MONDAYn Arthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.n Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 11 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.n Kiwanis Club, noon, Town and Country Club.n Open Alcoholics Anonymous We Care Group, noon, Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.n Session, 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church.n Kircher School Board meeting, 7 p.m., Kircher School.n Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m., Parish Hall, 520 N. Montana Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Christianity Food Sports Mathematics Education Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Wendy Sue Marsh Violet Zawada Donald Grauman Patricia Ann Magnuson Donalene LaVerne McLeod William John Woods Kirk Martin Warrior More Obituaries