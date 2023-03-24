FRIDAY

  • VFW Burger Night, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars.
  • Lenten Fish Fry, 5:30 p.m., Parish Center Hall.
  • Open trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.
  • Open Alcoholics Anonymous Candlelight meeting (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.