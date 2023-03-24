Calendar Mar 24, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAYVFW Burger Night, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars.Lenten Fish Fry, 5:30 p.m., Parish Center Hall.Open trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.Open Alcoholics Anonymous Candlelight meeting (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.SATURDAYAl-Anon, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St. 406-853-5577.Art Class: Stained Glass, 1 p.m., WaterWorks Art Museum.Garden Club Membership Tea, 1:30 p.m., Sleep Inn & Suites.Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity ‘‘Antsy’’ Group, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center , 1411 Leighton Blvd.Benefit Dinner for Rebecca Neese, 5 p.m., Home Show building Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.Closed Alcoholics Anonymous (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., main floor of Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.SUNDAYBrunch, 9 a.m., Miles City Town & Country Club.Photos with the Easter Bunny, 10 a.m., Miles City Town & Country Club.McKnitters meeting, 2 pm., Convent Keepers Community Center.Closed Alcoholics Anonymous, We Care Group (nonsmoking), 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.MONDAYArthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 11 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.Community Blood Drive, 12 p.m., Reilly Center, 120 N Montana Ave.Kiwanis Club, noon, Town and Country Club.Halo Group for parents who have lost infant children, 5:30 p.m., Miles City Pregnancy Outreach Clinic, 516 Pleasant St.Miles Community College Board, 5:30 p.m., MCC Board Room.Miles City Photography Club, 6:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 215 N. Winchester Ave. Open to anyone interested in photography. (milescityphotographyclub@gmail.com). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Food Christianity Education Art Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Murrey William Selk Annette Diane Johnson Sylvia Ann (Mack) Trumbo Mary Nepil Paul Caine Lloyd 'Bill' Nash Wright Obit More Obituaries