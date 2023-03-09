Calendar Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAYShare the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.Trustees of School District 13, 4:30 p.m., Riverview School.Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.Spirit Riders of Eastern Montana (local Christian Motorcyclists Association), 6 p.m.Cowtown Cattlewomen, 6 p.m., Cellar Casino.Miles City Garden Club, 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church.Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., 4-H building Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.FRIDAYStorytime, 10 a.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 11 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.Opening Reception Art Exhibit, 4 p.m., WaterWorks Art Museum.VFW Burger Night, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars.Lenten Fish Fry, 5:30 p.m., Parish Center Hall.Open trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.Open Alcoholics Anonymous Candlelight meeting (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.Karaoke, 8 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars.All newcomers open Alcoholics Anonymous (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Weapons Fishing Religion Art Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Lloyd 'Bill' Nash Wright Obit Obit Marjy M. Holmgren Lois Ruth Balducke McRae Glen Erwin Kapitzke Gordon Eugene 'Butch' Sweet More Obituaries