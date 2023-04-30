What’s Happening
Human Resource Committee to meet — The City of Miles City Human Resource Committee will meet tonight at 5 p.m. in City Hall.
The agenda includes:
1. Request of Citizens
2. Staff Member Comments
3. Committee Member Comments
4. Review, revise, recommend Miles City Police Department “Community Policing Policy”
5. Review, revise, recommend draft Dispatch policy & procedures.
6. Schedule next meeting- ------ , 2023; 5 pm
7. Adjournment
MDU rate increase town hall to be held — A Miles City Town Hall meeting on the MDU rate increase will be held today at 6:30 p.m. at Miles Community College in room 106.
Economic Development Council to meet — The Miles City Area Economic Development Council will meet tomorrow at 7 a.m. in room 106 at Miles Community College.
College to hold nursing pinning ceremony — Miles Community College to hold Nursing Program Pinning Ceremony tomorrow from 4-5:30 p.m. at the MCC Centra. A live stream will be available on the MCC YouTube page at YouTube.com/milescommunitycoll. For more information call the MCC Registrar’s Office at 406-874-6214 or email registrar@milescc.edu.
High school to hold orientation — Custer County District High School will hold a freshman orientation tomorrow from 6-7 p.m. in the auditorium. After a message from the administration, students and parents will be able to tour the school and meet some of the teachers.
SEMLA membership meeting to be held — The SEMLA Spring Membership meeting will be held on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Range Riders Museum. The meeting will include presentations from Fort Keogh staff, Fallon/Carter County Extension Agent Amanda Williams and an update from the Montana Stockgrowers Association.
Otium Brewing to hold block party — Otium Brewing, 21 S 9th St., will hold a May Block Party on Friday from 4-8 p.m. The Taco Shop food truck will be on scene providing spoon.
VFW to hold potluck — The local Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold a Cinco de Mayo Potluck on Friday from 5:30-7 p.m. Cost is $7 but free if you bring a dish to share.
College to hold graduation ceremony — Miles Community College will hold their Commencement Ceremony on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the MCC Centra. A live stream will be available on the MCC YouTube page at YouTube.com/milescommunitycoll.
Horse racing to be held — Derby Day Horse Racing will be held Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
Lincoln-Reagan dinner to be held — The annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner and Fundraiser will be held Saturday from 5-9 p.m. at the Custer County Event Center. Rep. Matt Rosendale will be the featured speaker. The meet and greet will begin at 5 p.m. with the dinner and program starting at 6 p.m. A $10 suggested donation is recommended. There will also be a silent a live auction. The dinner is hosted by the Custer County Republican Central Party. For more information call 406-853-3955.
Rail authority to hold meeting — Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority will hold a virtual board meeting on Wednesday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The agenda and information to join the meeting can be seen at https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings. The call in number is 689-218-0595. The conference ID is 735 640 954#.
Fire Calls
April 28: 7:53 a.m., motor vehicle accident on 8th and Orr; 9:26 a.m., inspection on the 1600 block of N Merriam; 10:24 a.m., inspection on the 600 block of Main; 11:10 a.m., inspection on the 600 block of Main; 2:25 p.m., public service on the 1100 block of S Haynes; 3:35 p.m., ambulance call to the 3200 block of Stower; 4:54 p.m., ambulance call to the 2600 block of Wilson; 5:35 p.m., ambulance call to HWY 59 S miles marker 3; 7:46 p.m., public service on the 500 block of S Sewell; 7:58 p.m., ambulance call to the 1200 block of Truscott.
April 29: 6:51 a.m., ambulance call to the 1200 block of S Hayes; 7:45 a.m., event standby; 11:19 a.m., event standby; 11:31 a.m., ambulance call to the 100 block Balsam Dr.; 2:05 p.m., ambulance call to the corner of Gordon and Montana; 2:17 p.m., ambulance call to the 700 block of Yellowstone.