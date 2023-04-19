Calendar Apr 19, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEDNESDAYn Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.n Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.n Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement, 1411 Leighton Blvd.basement. 234-0360.THURSDAYn Arthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.n Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.n Miles City Job Fair, 10 a.m., Custer County Event Center.n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.n Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.n Custer County Fund For Animals, 6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave.n Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.n Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., 4-H building Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.n Miles Community College Rodeo, 7 p.m., Ag Advancement Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Christianity Architecture Agriculture Folklore Printing Publishing Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries David Phillip Gibbs Wendy Sue Marsh Violet Zawada Donald Grauman Patricia Ann Magnuson Donalene LaVerne McLeod William John Woods More Obituaries