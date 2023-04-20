Calendar Apr 20, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAYn Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.n Custer County Fund For Animals, 6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell.n Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.n Sacred Heart School Board, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish School.n School District No. 3, 7 p.m., Kircher School.n Miles Community College Rodeo, 7 p.m., Ag Advancement Center.n Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., 4-H building Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.FRIDAYn Storytime, 10 a.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.n Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 11 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.n Opening Reception: Western Art Roundup, 4 p.m., WaterWorks Art Museum.n Fish Fry, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 119 N 6th St.n Car Meet, 5:30 p.m., O’Reilly Auto Parts.n Colorful Framed Pet Portrait Class, 6 p.m., Girl Ran Away With the Spoon.n Open trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Candlelight meeting (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Agriculture Weapons Fishing Folklore Construction Industry Linguistics Printing Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries David Phillip Gibbs Wendy Sue Marsh Violet Zawada Donald Grauman Patricia Ann Magnuson Donalene LaVerne McLeod William John Woods More Obituaries