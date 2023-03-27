MONDAY

  • Community Blood Drive, 12-6:30 p.m., Reilly Center, 120 N Montana Ave.
  • Halo Group for parents who have lost infant children, 5:30 p.m., Miles City Pregnancy Outreach Clinic, 516 Pleasant St.
  • Miles Community College Board, 5:30 p.m., MCC Board Room.
  • Miles City Photography Club, 6:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 215 N. Winchester Ave. Open to anyone interested in photography. (milescityphotographyclub@gmail.com).