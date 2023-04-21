Calendar Apr 21, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAYOpening Reception: Western Art Roundup, 4 p.m., WaterWorks Art Museum.Fish Fry, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 119 N 6th St.Car meet, 5:30 p.m., O’Reilly Auto Parts.Colorful Framed Pet Portrait Class, 6 p.m., Girl Ran Away With the Spoon.Open trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.Miles Community College Rodeo, 7 p.m., Ag Advancement Center.Open Alcoholics Anonymous Candlelight meeting (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.SATURDAYMiles Community College Rodeo Slack, 10 a.m., Ag Advancement Center.Al-Anon, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St. 406-853-5577.Antique Market & Craft Show, 10 a.m., Custer County Event Center.Becoming an Outdoors Women, 10 a.m., Sleep Inn & Suites.B-4 Bike Show & Silent Auction, 11 a.m., Home Show Building at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity ‘‘Antsy’’ Group, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center , 1411 Leighton Blvd.Kircher School Fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Frank Wiley Field.Miles Community College Rodeo, 7 p.m., Ag Advancement Center.Closed Alcoholics Anonymous (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., main floor of Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.Karaoke Night, 8 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 119 N 6th St.SUNDAYMiles Community College Rodeo, 10 a.m., Ag Advancement Center.Blossoming Roots-Women and Girls Event, 2 p.m., virtual.McKnitters meeting, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.Closed Alcoholics Anonymous, We Care Group (nonsmoking), 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.MONDAYArthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 10:30 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.Kiwanis Club, noon, Town and Country Club.Halo Group for parents who have lost infant children, 5:30 p.m., Miles City Pregnancy Outreach Clinic, 516 Pleasant St.Miles Community College Board, 5:30 p.m., MCC Board Room.Miles City Photography Club, 6:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 215 N. Winchester Ave. Open to anyone interested in photography. (milescityphotographyclub@gmail.com). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Christianity Entertainment Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries David Phillip Gibbs Wendy Sue Marsh Violet Zawada Donald Grauman Patricia Ann Magnuson Donalene LaVerne McLeod William John Woods More Obituaries