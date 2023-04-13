What’s HappeningSacred Heart holding Springfest Family Night — Sacred Heart School will hold their 41st Springfest Family Night tomorrow from 5:30-9 p.m. in the school gym. There will be a pasta dinner and homemade pies, open market and silent auction, kid’s games and door prizes. All proceeds benefit Sacred Heart School.
Speed dating to be held tomorrow — Matched in Miles City will hold a speed dating night on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Miles City Sleep Inn & Suites. Participants must be 18-year-old or older. A photo ID is required. The cost is $10 for those speed dating for the first time and $20 for seasoned participants. Message the group’s Facebook page to RSVP.
Auschwitz tour guide to speak — Auschwitz Tour Guide Piotr Zieba will speak on his experience on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. at the Montana Theatre over Zoom. Donuts and coffee will be available.
DEAP is selling wristbands — DEAP is encouraging the public to celebrate Autism Awareness Month. They are selling autism wristbands for $5. Each purchase equals one chance at winning a prize package. The prize packages include: one night stay at the Miles City Sleep Inn; breakfast for two at the 600 Cafe; dinner for two at Tilt Wurks Brewhouse; two movie tickets and popcorn at the Montana Theatre; one dozen hand-dipped chocolate covered strawberries from Tongue River Candy Company. Wristbands can be purchased from DEAp staff or at their office, 2200 Box Elder, or by calling 406-234-6034 or 800-224-6034. The proceeds go to benefit DEAP’s autism program.
Fire department encourages decluttering — According to Miles City Fire Rescue, clutter can create fall hazards and make it difficult to complete and deep spring. Make tackling your long list of spring-cleaning chores easier by starting with decluttering. They’re encouraging the public to consider purging closets, junk drawers, toys, tools and other unwanted items in your home. Sort garbage, recyclables and donations to make space for a deep clean. Clutter can be dangerous especially when it becomes an obstacle for firefighters. Keep pathways in your home clear of clutter especially any obstructions from sleeping areas to exits.
Fire CallsApril 12: 9:08 a.m., fire alarm on the 1000 block of Palmer; 12:53 p.m., public service at the 2000 block of Main; 5:23 p.m., woodland fire at the 10 block of Cemetery Ln.; 5:27 p.m., ambulance call to the Goddess Ln.; 6:14 p.m., ambulance call to the 600 block of S. Custer; 12 a.m., airport transfer; 4:41 a.m., ambulance call to the 3400 block of Brisbin.