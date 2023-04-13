What’s HappeningSacred Heart holding Springfest Family Night — Sacred Heart School will hold their 41st Springfest Family Night tomorrow from 5:30-9 p.m. in the school gym. There will be a pasta dinner and homemade pies, open market and silent auction, kid’s games and door prizes. All proceeds benefit Sacred Heart School.

Speed dating to be held tomorrow — Matched in Miles City will hold a speed dating night on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Miles City Sleep Inn & Suites. Participants must be 18-year-old or older. A photo ID is required. The cost is $10 for those speed dating for the first time and $20 for seasoned participants. Message the group’s Facebook page to RSVP.