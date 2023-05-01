TUESDAYn Storytime, 10 a.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.
n Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.
n Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 10:30 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
n Rotary Club, noon, Town and Country Club.
n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, noon, Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Needleworkers gather to cross stitch, embroidery, crochet or knit and to teach those who would like to learn these skills 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Parlor, 24 N. 11th St. For more details call 406-874-3502 weekday mornings.
n Growing Landscape Trees and Shrubs, 6 p.m., Steadman’s Ace Hardware, 611 S Haynes Ave.
n Ladies trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Recreation Area Trap Range. Youth encouraged to attend.
n Bar Bingo, 7 p.m., Tilt Wurks Brewhouse & Casino.
n The Compassionate Friends support group for families who have lost a child, 7 p.m., The Parlor, 1804 Main St.
n Custer County Conservation District, 7 p.m., USDA Building, 3120 Valley Drive East.
n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Alateen, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Center room 9. For information call 406-851-1118.
WEDNESDAYn Custer County Senior Citizens meeting, 9:30 a.m., Custer County Courthouse.
n Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available as walk-in service, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Holy Rosary Clinic. 406-233-2533.
n Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
n Ash Creek Home Extension Club, 12:30 p.m.
n Movie Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.
n Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center.
n Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.
n Town Hall Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Miles Community College room 106.
n Miles City Youth Baseball Association, 6:30 p.m., Town and Country Club.
n Custer County District High School Sports Booster Club, 7 p.m., Cellar. (Contact person: Jamie Ogolin at jogolinbsf@gmail.com.)
n Board of Trustees of School District No. 83, 7 p.m., SY School.
n American Legion Custer Post No. 5 legion, auxiliary and Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall (ROCKS Building), 300 Main St. All members are encouraged to attend.
n Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement. 234-0360.
n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center.