WEDNESDAYn Middle school open house, 5:30 p.m., Washington Middle School.n One Health planting, 5:30 p.m., 515 Main St.n Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.n Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.n Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement, 1411 Leighton Blvd. 234-0360.THURSDAYn Arthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.n Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.n Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.n Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.n School Board Candidate Forum, 6:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 119 N 6th St.n Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., Eastern Montana Fairgrounds 4-H building.