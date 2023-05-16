TUESDAYn Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.
n Storytime, 10 a.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.
n Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 10:30 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
n Rotary Club, noon, Town and Country Club.
n Convent Keepers, noon, Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, noon, Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Needleworkers gather to cross stitch, embroidery, crochet or knit and to teach those who would like to learn these skills 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Parlor, 24 N. 11th St. For more details call 406-874-3502 weekday mornings.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen Board, 5:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St.
n Ladies trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range. Youth encouraged to attend.
n Custer Rod and Gun Club, 7 p.m., Gun Range.
n Bar Bingo, 7 p.m., Tilt Wurks Brewhouse and Casino.
n Custer County District High School Spring Concert, 7 p.m., high school gymnasium.
n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
WEDNESDAYn Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
n Children’s Movie, 2:30 p.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.
n Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.
n Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement, 1411 Leighton Blvd. 234-0360.
n Wild Horse Racing and Match Bronc Ride Calcutta, 7 p.m., Bison Bar.
THURSDAYn Arthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.
n Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
n Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.
n Bucking Horse Sale Kick-Off Concert, 5 p.m., Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
n Custer County Fund For Animals, 6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave.
n McKnitters Knitting Group, 6-8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.
n Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., 4-H building Eastern Montana Fairgrounds