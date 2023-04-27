Calendar Apr 27, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAYn Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.n Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.n MC School Board Candidate Forum, 6:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 119 N 6th S.n Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., 4-H building Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.FRIDAYn Veteran’s Coffee Social, 8 a.m., Holy Rosary Healthcare.n Storytime, 10 a.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.n Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 11 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.n VFW Burger Night, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 119 N 6th S.n Brims & Beverages — A Hat Bar Experience, 6 p.m., Girl Ran Away With the Spoon.n Open trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.n Barn Players: Wait Until Dark, 7 p.m., Montana Theatre.n Global, 8 p.m., Miles City Town & Country Club.n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Candlelight meeting (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chemistry Restaurant Industry Gastronomy Christianity Armed Forces Clothing Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Bonnie Kay Wahl Viall Matthew Levi Bickle Colleen Marie (Reed) Brockett Jim Thulesen Michael James Corbett David Phillip Gibbs Wendy Sue Marsh More Obituaries