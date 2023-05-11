Calendar May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAYArthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.Streaming 101, 1:30 p.m. Custer County Event Center.Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.Trustees of School District 13, 4:30 p.m., Riverview School.Board of Trustees of Kinsey School District No. 63 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Kinsey School library.Cowtown Cattlewomen, 6 p.m., Cellar Casino.Spirit Riders of Eastern Montana (local Christian Motorcyclists Association), 6 p.m.Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.Miles City Garden Club, 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church.Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., 4-H building Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.FRIDAYStorytime, 10 a.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 10:30 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.Open trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.Cowtown Cattlewomen, 6 p.m., The Cellar, 719 main St.Open Alcoholics Anonymous Candlelight meeting (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.All newcomers open Alcoholics Anonymous (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.SATURDAYKid’s Flower Pot Workshop. 9:30 a.m., Steadman’s Ace Hardware.Al-Anon, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St. 406-853-5577.Supper Soccer Saturday, 11 a.m., Bender Park.Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity ‘‘ANTSY’’ Group, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.Closed Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center main floor, 1411 Leighton Blvd. (Non smoking). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Christianity Religion Botany Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Bonnie Kay Wahl Viall Matthew Levi Bickle Colleen Marie (Reed) Brockett Jim Thulesen Michael James Corbett David Phillip Gibbs Wendy Sue Marsh More Obituaries