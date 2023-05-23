TUESDAYn Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.
n Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 10:30 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.
n Storytime, 10 a.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
n Rotary Club, noon, Town and Country Club.
n Miles City Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, noon.
n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, noon, Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Needleworkers gather to cross stitch, embroidery, crochet or knit and to teach those who would like to learn these skills 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Parlor, 24 N. 11th St. For more details call 406-874-3502 weekday mornings.
n Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, 5:30 p.m., VFW Post, 119 N. 6th St.
n Ladies trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range. Youth encouraged to attend.
n Miles City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
n Elks Board meeting at 6 p.m., Elks members meeting at 7 p.m., Elks Lodge.
n Bar Bingo, 7 p.m., Tilt Wurks Brewhouse and Casino.
n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Alateen, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Center room 9. For information call 406-851-1118.
n Yellowstone Lodge No. 26, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple.
WEDNESDAYn Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
n Free Commodities Giveaway, 12 p.m., Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
n Cards-Pitch, 1 p.m., VFW
n Movie Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.
n Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, 5:30 p.m., VFW Post, 119 N. 6th St.
n Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.
n Wellness Seminar, 7-8 p.m., Guest House Inn. (last Wednesday of each month)
n Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement, 1411 Leighton Blvd. 234-0360.
THURSDAYn Arthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.
n Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
n Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.
n Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.