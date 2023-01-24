Freshman forward Jessica Tomkins’ big game helped lead the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women’s basketball team to a dominant road conference win yesterday.
The Pioneers won big on the road against the Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks in Bottineau, ND, 85-66.
With the win the Pioneers moved to 6-14 on the season and 3-8 in MonDak Athletic Conference play.
Tomkins was dominant in the game, scoring 26 points and grabbing an impressive 18 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass. The sixfoot- two-inch forward added seven assists, four steals and two blocks, nearing a triple double in the game.
Sophomore guard India Blyth and freshman guard Becky Melcher each scored 15 points in the game. Blyth added four rebounds, three assists and two steals; and Melcher added four assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Sophomore forward Catalina de Giorgi scored nine points, had two assists, one rebound and a steal; and off the bench Ella Paleaae-Cook had seven points and five rebounds; and Reagan LaPlante had six points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals.
As a team the Pioneers broke out of their shoot slump, hitting 51.5% of their field goal attempts, 44.4% from deep, and were seven-of-nine at the free throw line.
On defense they held the Lumberjacks to just 34.8% from the field and 27.8% from three-point range. The Lumberjacks hit 15-of-19 free throw attempts.
The Lumberjacks were playing with just six players in the game, getting 49 combined from Alyssa St. Pierre and Jacie Hall. St. Pierre scored 25 points and Hall had 24 points and 12 rebounds.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Thursday as they take on the Williston State College Tetons on the road. The MonDak action is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.