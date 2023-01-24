The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers men’s basketball team came up just short yesterday, falling to Dakota College at Bottineau on the road in MonDak Athletic Conference play.
The Pioneers fell to the Lumberjacks, 89-82.
The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers men’s basketball team came up just short yesterday, falling to Dakota College at Bottineau on the road in MonDak Athletic Conference play.
The Pioneers fell to the Lumberjacks, 89-82.
With the loss the Pioneers moved to 3-17 on the season and 2-9 in MonDak Athletic Conference play.
The game was tied at the half, with both teams battling to the stalemate. In the second half the Lumberjacks had the edge, outscoring the Pioneers 50-43 for the win.
The Pioneers remained short handed last night, with just six players suited up for the conference game.
Sophomore Blessing Adesipe led four Pioneer double figure scorers with 22 points to go with nine rebounds. The six-foot-six-inch forward added three steals and two assists to his near double double.
Freshman guard Ben Datro had 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals; sophomore guard Denzel Kabasele had 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal; and freshman guard Payton Kokot had 14 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Freshman wing Ethan Venema had six points, two rebounds, two blocks and a steal; and freshman David Gorianskii had six points, two rebounds and an assist off the bench.
As a team the Pioneers shot 45.6% from the field, 36% from three-point range, and were 11-of-15 from the free throw line.
The Lumberjacks were led in the game by Jacob Smith who had a monster 25-point, 15-rebound game, including a dominant 10 offensive rebounds. Smith hit 11-of-19 shots in the game.
Brendan Redhead was the games high scorer with an efficient 27 points on 10-of-14 shots from the field and was six-of-six from the free throw line. He added five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
The Lumberjacks shot 46.6% from the field, 28% from three-point range, and were 14-of-16 from the free throw line.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Thursday, when they take on Williston State College on the road. Tipoff for the MonDak action is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Williston.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.