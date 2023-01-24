Five first-place finishers helped lead the Cowgirls to a dominant win at Saturday’s Fergus Girls Invitational wrestling tournament in Lewistown.

The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowgirls wrestling team finished first at the invite with 144 points, edging out second- place Glacier’s 138 points.

