Cowgirls senior Kya Gilmore having her hand raised after winning a match on Saturday at the Fergus Girls Invitational wrestling tournament in Lewistown, MT. Gilmore took first place at 152 pounds at the tournament with a championship-round win over Glacier's Madisyn Frazier.
Cowgirls eighth grader Graylee Fox blocking a Ronan wrestler takedown during the Fergus Girls Invitational wrestling tournament in Lewistown, MT. Fox finished in first at 120 pounds at the tournament, topping Great Falls CMR's Alonna Fulmer in the championship match.
Matthew Strissel
Five first-place finishers helped lead the Cowgirls to a dominant win at Saturday’s Fergus Girls Invitational wrestling tournament in Lewistown.
The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowgirls wrestling team finished first at the invite with 144 points, edging out second- place Glacier’s 138 points.
Ronan finished third with 119 points; Havre finished fourth with 65 points; Frenchtown finished fifth with 50 points; Simms finished sixth with 50 points; Conrad finished seventh with 42 points; Sidney finished eighth with 42 points; and Columbia Falls and Great Falls CMR finished tied with 36 points.
“It was impressive,” said Head Coach Mike Etchemendy. “They beat Ronan and they’re the team in the West.”
Cowgirls coach Dan Fox added that the team met some goals over the weekend, one of them beating Ronan.
“The girls wrestled outstanding,” Fox said.
Individually the Cowgirls had six-of-eight wrestlers in the championship match and five first-place finishers.
Sophomore Cowgirl Robin Leidholt took first place at 114 pounds, topping Glacier’s Ariana Conklin in the championship match. Great Falls’ Kaylin Taylor finished third with a win over Park’s Baily Shepardson.
Cowgirl’s eighth grader Grayle Fox got the top finished at 120 pounds, beating Great Falls CMR Alonna Fulmer in the championship match. Whitefish’s Samantha Bennetts finished third with a win over Ronan’s Juliette Cheff.
Sophomore Ariana Ellison took first at 145 pounds, beating Glacier’s Jasmine Cartwright in the championship round. Hamilton’s Madison Lee too third with a win over Simms’ Morgan Feist.
At 152 pounds Cowgirl senior Kya Gilmore took first place with a championship match win over Glacier’s Madisyn Frazier. Ronan’s Leona Dodson Howe took third with a win over Cut Bank’s Harley Fetters.
Cowgirls junior Abi Dyba took first place at 165 pounds with a win over Polson’s Venessa Wheeler. Sadailyah Momberg from Browning took third place with a win over Glacier’s Kelsey Bryant.
Although not taking the top spot Cowgirls eighth grader Madilyn Juelke had a strong invite, finishing in second place at 185 pounds. She fell to Havre’s Clara Laird in the championship match. Conrad’s Abby Stott finished third with a win over Glacier’s Leah Esser.
“It seemed like everybody clicked,” Dan Fox said. “I know we switched some stuff up at practice the week before, and it’s working. Hopefully we keep progressing, and I think we will, and hopefully we pick at divisionals and state.”
Dan Fox added that everybody wrestled smart, intense, and it just seemed like they had their things figured out.
“It was a really fun weekend,” he said.
Tomorrow will be Senior Night for the Cowboys and Cowgirls during a quad hosted at CCDHS. Scheduled time is 4 p.m. for the match.
According to Dan Fox, the Cowgirls might not wrestle during tomorrow’s quad due to the teams competing not having girls wrestlers outside of a couple of girls. Cowgirls senior Kya Gilmore will be honored with the Cowboys seniors during Senior Night though.