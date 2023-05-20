What’s Happening
Spring concert to be held — The Fellowship Baptist Academy will hold their spring concert tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 20 N Stacy Ave. Lunch will be served.
Blood drive to be held — A community blood drive will be held Monday from 12-6:30 p.m. at the Reilly Center, 120 N Montana Ave.
Bar bingo to be held — Bar bingo will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Tilt Wurks Brewhouse and Casino.
Small flags to be placed for Memorial Day — The American Legion Custer Post 5 and the Marine Corp League will be placing small flags on veterans graves on Wednesday, May 24. They will start at 1 p.m. at the Eastern Montana State Veterans Cemetery. After finishing at the state cemetery they will proceed to the Custer County Cemetery where they will meet with the Washington Middle School Builders Club. The students will help place flags on around 2,000 graves. Anyone is welcome to help place flags. For more information call Carol Prahl at 406-234-5797.
Congregate MealsSenior Congregate Meals for anyone more than 60 years of age will be served at the 600 Cafe, 600 Main St. The meals are served on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. Diners are encouraged to arrive early to be done eating before the noon business crowd arrives. A donation of $4 per meal amount is suggested. All donations are appreciated, are confidential and are not individually recorded. Getting a meal to go is allowed only in rare, temporary circumstances approved by the Council On Aging (COA) staff on duty. Those who need meals brought to the home are encouraged to call COA for details of the Meals on Wheels program. If you cannot finish your meal at the cafe you may take leftovers home, but the 600 Cafe asks that you bring your own container.
The menus for next week follow:
Tuesday — Halibut, scalloped potato, green beans, Cole slaw and banana
Friday — Turkey dinner, dressing, corn, lettuce salad and peaches
Miles City Soup Kitchen
The Miles City Soup Kitchen is located in the basement of the First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St., just north of the Mid-Rivers Office and M&H Gas Station. Wholesome, simple lunches are served Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to those in need, for whatever the reason, and to anyone looking for a healthy lunch.
The soup kitchen is closed Saturdays, Sundays and some holidays. A modest donation of $5 for a meal is suggested, but not required, to keep the soup kitchen’s doors open. More information is available by calling 406-234-5013.
Anyone can make arrangements to volunteer or to have donations picked up by calling the soup kitchen at 406-234-5013 weekdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Checks may be sent to P.O. Box 93, Miles City, MT 59301. All meals are served with bread, salad, a beverage and dessert if available. The menus are subject to change.
The menus for the rest of this week follow:
Monday — Chicken white bean soup
Tuesday — Corn chowder
Wednesday — Cook’s Choice
Thursday — Sloppy Joes
Friday — Beef and Mac tomato soup
School menus
Miles City School District No. 1 — Breakfast
May 22-26
Monday — Cereal and pears
Tuesday — Yogurt, granola and pineapple
Wednesday — Muffin and grapes
Thursday — Waffle, syrup and raisins
Friday — Donut and applesauce
Miles City School District No. 1 — Lunch
All lunches are served with fat free and 1% milk.
Monday — Corn dog, chips, cucumbers and pears
Tuesday — Sloppy joes, baked beans, mixed veggies and apples
Wednesday — Pretzel with cheese, string cheese, fresh veggies and orange
Thursday — PB&J, chips, carrots and applesauce
Friday — No lunch — Last day of school
Sacred Heart Parish School — Lunch
Monday — Pizza sticks, veggies and fruit
Tuesday — Tacos, veggies and fruit
Wednesday — BBQ pork, veggies and fruit
Thursday — Spaghetti, veggies and fruit
Friday — No lunch — School out for summer