What’s HappeningVFW to hold Burger Night — The local VFW will hold a Burge Night tonight from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW. On the menu is hamburgers, cheeseburgers, double burger, double cheese, chips and choice of sides.
Knights of Columbus to hold Lenten Fish Fry — The Knights of Columbus are hold their annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through March 31 at the Parish Center Hall from 5:30-7 p.m. Adults are $14, kids 7-12 are $5 and six and under are free. There is a $30 family charge for parents and minor children.
Garden Club to hold tea — The Miles City Garden Club will hold their annual membership tea tomorrow from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Sleep Inn & Suites. The speaker will me Fallon/Carter County Extension Agent Amanda Williams. She will talk about Pollenating the Prairie. There will be snacks, tea, door prizes and more.
Benefit dinner to be held — A benefit dinner will be held for Rebecca Neese tomorrow from 5-8 p.m. at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in the Home Show building. There will be a spaghetti dinner. The dinner is $8 for adults and $5 for children.
Brunch to be held — The Miles City Town & Country Club will hold brunch on Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Photos with the Eastern Bunny to be held — The Miles City Town & Country Club will hold photos with the Easter Bunny on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A digital photo is $20 and will be emailed once ready. There will also be sign-ups for Egg My Yard at the event. For more information call or text Abby Snyder at 307-461-1636. This is sponsored by the Miles City Jaycees.
Community Blood Drive to be held — There will be a Community Blood Drive held on Monday from 12-6:30 p.m. at the Reilly Center, 120 N Montana Ave.
City Council meeting canceled — The City of Miles City City Council meeting set for Tuesday has been canceled.
Negotiations meeting to be held — The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees will hold a negotiations committee meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the administration board room.
Rural schools to hold Kindergarten Roundup — The Custer County Rural School will hold their 2023-24 Kindergarten Roundup on April 3-6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Custer County Superintendent of Schools Office, 1010 Main St. to register for kindergarten. This is for all children age five prior to Sept. 10 who plan to attend Kinsey, Kircher, Riverview or SY School next year. Guardians must bring birth certificates and immunization records. For more information call 406-874-3421.
Fire CallsMarch 23: 7:08 a.m., ambulance call to the 800 block of N Sewell; 8:49 a.m., ambulance call to the 1000 block of S Strevell; 9:30 p.m. ambulance call to I94 miles marker 142.
Congregate MealsSenior Congregate Meals for anyone more than 60 years of age will be served at the 600 Cafe, 600 Main St. The meals are served on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. Diners are encouraged to arrive early to be done eating before the noon business crowd arrives.
A donation of $4 per meal amount is suggested. All donations are appreciated, are confidential and are not individually recorded. Getting a meal to go is allowed only in rare, temporary circumstances approved by the Council On Aging (COA) staff on duty. Those who need meals brought to the home are encouraged to call COA for details of the Meals on Wheels program. If you cannot finish your meal at the cafe you may take leftovers home, but the 600 Cafe asks that you bring your own container.
The menus for next week follow:
Tuesday — Baked ham, green beans, soup and pears
Friday — Shrimp, mixed veggie, green salad and apples
Miles City Soup Kitchen
The Miles City Soup Kitchen is located in the basement of the First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St., just north of the Mid-Rivers Office and M&H Gas Station. Wholesome, simple lunches are served Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to those in need, for whatever the reason, and to anyone looking for a healthy lunch.
The soup kitchen is closed Saturdays, Sundays and some holidays. A modest donation of $5 for a meal is suggested, but not required, to keep the soup kitchen’s doors open. More information is available by calling 406-234-5013.
Anyone can make arrangements to volunteer or to have donations picked up by calling the soup kitchen at 406-234-5013 weekdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Checks may be sent to P.O. Box 93, Miles City, MT 59301. All meals are served with bread, salad, a beverage and dessert if available. The menus are subject to change.
The menus for the rest of this week follow:
Monday — Sausage potato soup
Tuesday — White chicken chili
Wednesday — Guest chef
Thursday — Thanksgiving in March
Friday — Pizza Day
School menus
Miles City School District No. 1 — Breakfast
March 27-31
Monday — Muffin and mandarin oranges
Tuesday — Pop tart, string cheese and peaches
Wednesday — Cereal and raisins
Thursday — Bagel bites and grapes
Friday — Scone and bananas
Miles City School District No. 1 — Lunch
All lunches are served with fat free and 1% milk.
Monday — Pizza, salad with ranch and pineapple
Tuesday — Tacos, refried beans and mandarin oranges
Wednesday — Breaded chicken burger, baked beans, chips and grapes
Thursday — Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes and peaches
Friday — Classroom lottery
Sacred Heart Parish School — Lunch
Monday — Spaghetti, veggies and fruit
Tuesday — Ham and Turkey sandwiches, veggies and fruit
Wednesday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, veggies and fruit
Thursday — Chicken fajitas, veggies and fruit
Friday — Egg patty on biscuit or bun, veggies and fruit