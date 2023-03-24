What’s HappeningVFW to hold Burger Night — The local VFW will hold a Burge Night tonight from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW. On the menu is hamburgers, cheeseburgers, double burger, double cheese, chips and choice of sides.

Knights of Columbus to hold Lenten Fish Fry — The Knights of Columbus are hold their annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through March 31 at the Parish Center Hall from 5:30-7 p.m. Adults are $14, kids 7-12 are $5 and six and under are free. There is a $30 family charge for parents and minor children.