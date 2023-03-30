What’s HappeningLunch lotto for Friday — The Miles City Unified Schools Lunch Lottery for Friday is mac and cheese, carrots with ranch, oranges and ice cream. The menu was chosen by Mrs. Tait’s second grade class at Jefferson Elementary School.
VFW to hold Burger Night — The local VFW will hold a Burge Night tomorrow from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW. On the menu is hamburgers, cheeseburgers, double burger, double cheese, chips and choice of sides.
Knights of Columbus to hold Lenten Fish Fry — The Knights of Columbus are hold their annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through March 31 at the Parish Center Hall from 5:30-7 p.m. Adults are $14, kids 7-12 are $5 and six and under are free. There is a $30 family charge for parents and minor children.
Barn Players to perform School House Rock Jr. — The Barn Players will be performing School House Rock Jr. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Montana Theatre, 905 Main St. The performances on Friday and Saturday are at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $15 and can be bought at the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce or online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd9M7ANZE0Xj7p dzOzgoBXlg1SqqpiJAC8Z6e68dPoIKTajQ/viewform.
Hobo Stew fundraiser set — The United Methodist Youth Group will hold their annual Hobo Stew fundraiser on Saturday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the church. There will be stew, fresh bread and dessert. For more information call 406-874-3502.
Murdoch’s to hold April Fool’s Day BBQ — Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply will be holding an April Fool’s Day BBQ on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop by for lunch for only 25 cents.
Walleyes Unlimited to hold state banquet — The Miles City Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited is hold their 40th anniversary banquet along with the state banquet on Saturday from 4:30-10 p.m. at the Custer County Event Center. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. There will be raffles, live auctions, bucket drawings, heads or tails, bingo, kid’s games, fish races and door prizes. Tickets are available at the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce or by calling Ramon at 406-853-0487; Tyler at 406-853-1716 or Duncan at 406-951-2633. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for kids 10-17 and kids under 10 are free.
Rural schools to hold Kindergarten Roundup — The Custer County Rural School will hold their 2023-24 Kindergarten Roundup on April 3-6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Custer County Superintendent of Schools Office, 1010 Main St. to register for kindergarten. This is for all children age five prior to Sept. 10 who plan to attend Kinsey, Kircher, Riverview or SY School next year. Guardians must bring birth certificates and immunization records. For more information call 406-874-3421.
One Health offering vaccines — One Health is offering vaccinations to the public until tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment call 406-874-8700. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. You do not have to be a One Health patient. Adults and children at all welcome. They offer a sliding scale discount program.
Coffee social for veterans to be held — A veteran’s coffee social will be held tomorrow from 8-9 am. at Holy Rosary Healthcare. This is a monthly community event that will be held the last Friday of the month. For more information contact Chuck Dailey at 406-233-2737 or charles.dailey@imail2.org.
AARP still taking tax appointments — AARP still has 10 open appointments in the last two day days of their tax season which are April 12 and 13. Those who are interested in taking advantage of the program can call the Miles City Public Library at 406-234-1496 for an appointment.
Fire CallsMarch 29: 7:56 a.m., inspection at the 10 block of N. 7th St.; 8:37 a.m., ambulance call to the 1200 block of S. Haynes Ave.; 10:13 a.m., inspection at the 2500 block of Main St.; 2:40 p.m., flight transfer; 3:51 p.m., ambulance call to the 1000 block of Palmer St.; 7:12 p.m., ambulance call to Grenz Dr.; 7:21 p.m., fire alarm response to the 1000 block of Palmer St.; 7:33 p.m., flight transfer; 8:11 p.m., fire alarm response to the 1000 block of Palmer St.