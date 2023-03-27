What’s HappeningRural schools to hold Kindergarten Roundup — The Custer County Rural School will hold their 2023-24 Kindergarten Roundup on April 3-6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Custer County Superintendent of Schools Office, 1010 Main St. to register for kindergarten. This is for all children age five prior to Sept. 10 who plan to attend Kinsey, Kircher, Riverview or SY School next year. Guardians must bring birth certificates and immunization records. For more information call 406-874-3421.

Open House to be held — Hearing & Speech Connection to hold an open house tomorrow from 2-6 p.m. at 205 S. Haynes Ave. The business was previously located in Holy Rosary Hospital. There will be tours, refreshments and door prizes. For more information call 406-233-4327.