What’s HappeningRural schools to hold Kindergarten Roundup — The Custer County Rural School will hold their 2023-24 Kindergarten Roundup on April 3-6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Custer County Superintendent of Schools Office, 1010 Main St. to register for kindergarten. This is for all children age five prior to Sept. 10 who plan to attend Kinsey, Kircher, Riverview or SY School next year. Guardians must bring birth certificates and immunization records. For more information call 406-874-3421.
Open House to be held — Hearing & Speech Connection to hold an open house tomorrow from 2-6 p.m. at 205 S. Haynes Ave. The business was previously located in Holy Rosary Hospital. There will be tours, refreshments and door prizes. For more information call 406-233-4327.
Bingo set for Wednesday — Miles City Town & Country Club will hold Bingo on Wednesday from 5:30-9 p.m. A dinner of Gyros will be held at 5:30 p.m. with Bingo beginning at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $30 per card.
Coffee social for veterans to be held — A veteran’s coffee social will be held Friday from 8-9 am. at Holy Rosary Healthcare. This is a monthly community event that will be held the last Friday of the month. For more information contact Chuck Dailey at 406-233-2737 or charles.dailey@imail2.org.