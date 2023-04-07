FRIDAYn Bunny Bingo, 4-6 p.m., Riverside Park.
n VFW Burger Night, 5-7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars.
n Open trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.
n Narcotics Anonymous Solution Group closed meeting, 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Candlelight meeting, 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd. (Nonsmoking).
SATURDAYn Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m., Reynolds Market.
n High School Rodeo, 9 a.m., Miles Community College Ag Advancement Center.
n Al-Anon, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St. 406-853-5577.
n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity “ANTSY” Group, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., main floor of Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
SUNDAYn Easter Brunch, 9 a.m., Miles City Town & Country Club.
n High School Rodeo, 9 a.m., Miles Community College Ag Advancement Center.
n Easter Buffet, 10 a.m., 600 Cafe.
n McKnitters meeting, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center (formerly Miles City Academy), 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous, We Care Group (nonsmoking), 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center (formerly Miles City Academy), 1411 Leighton Blvd.
MONDAYn Arthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
n Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 10:30 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.
n Kiwanis Club, noon, Town and Country Club.
n Miles City Airport Commission, 2 p.m., Miles City Airport.
n Board of Trustees of School District No. 16J, 6:30 p.m., Spring Creek School.
n Custer County Water and Sewer District, 7 p.m., 713 Pleasant St., conference room.
