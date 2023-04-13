Calendar Apr 13, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAYn Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.n Trustees of School District 13, 4:30 p.m., Riverview School.n Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.n Cowtown Cattlewomen, 6 p.m., Cellar Casino.n Spirit Riders of Eastern Montana (local Christian Motorcyclists Association), 6 p.m.n Miles City Garden Club, 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church.n Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., 4-H building Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.n Class: Silver Tray Wreath, 7-9 p.m., Girl Ran Away With the Spoon.FRIDAYn Storytime, 10 a.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.n Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 10:30 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.n Springfest Family Night, 5:30 p.m., Sacred Heart School gym.n Open trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.n Cowtown Cattlewomen, 6 p.m., The Cellar, 719 main St.n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Candlelight meeting (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.n All newcomers open Alcoholics Anonymous (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Restaurant Industry Christianity School Systems Botany Linguistics Kitchen Tools Construction Industry Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Wendy Sue Marsh Violet Zawada Donald Grauman Patricia Ann Magnuson Donalene LaVerne McLeod William John Woods Kirk Martin Warrior More Obituaries