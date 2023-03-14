Calendar Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUESDAYKinsey School Board, 5:30 p.m., Kinsey School.Miles City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.Ladies trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range. Youth encouraged to attend.Elks Board meeting at 6 p.m., Elks members meeting at 7 p.m., Elks Lodge.VFW Post 1577, 7 p.m., VFW Hall.Unified School Board, 7 p.m., Administration Building, 1604 Main St.Custer County Conservation District, 7 p.m., USDA Building, 3120 Valley Drive East.Closed Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center (formerly the Miles City Academy), 1411 Leighton Blvd.Yellowstone Lodge No. 26, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple.WEDNESDAYCuster County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.Children’s Movie, 2:30 p.m., Library of Miles City.Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement, 1411 Leighton Blvd. 234-0360. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Skeet Shooting Social Services Construction Industry Christianity Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Mary Nepil Paul Caine Lloyd 'Bill' Nash Wright Obit Obit Marjy M. Holmgren Lois Ruth Balducke McRae More Obituaries