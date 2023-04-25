Calendar Apr 25, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUESDAYn Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, 5:30 p.m., VFW Post, 119 N. 6th St.n Miles City Council, 6 p.m., Miles City Hall.n Ladies trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range. Youth encouraged to attend.n Bar Bingo, 7 p.m., Tilt Wurks Brewhouse and Casino.n Elks Board meeting at 7 p.m., Elks members meeting at 7 p.m., Elks Lodge.n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.n Alateen, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Center room 9. For information call 406-851-1118.n Yellowstone Lodge No. 26, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple.WEDNESDAYn Eastern Montana Leadership Summit, 9 a.m., Sleep Inn & Suites.n Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.n Cards-Pitch, 1 p.m., VFWn Global Youth Service Day, 2:30 p.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.n Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, 5:30 p.m., VFW Post, 119 N. 6th St.n Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.n Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.n Wellness Seminar, 7-8 p.m., Guest House Inn. (last Wednesday of each month)n Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement, 1411 Leighton Blvd. 234-0360. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hospitality Facilities Skeet Shooting Restaurant Industry Telephony Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Matthew Levi Bickle Colleen Marie (Reed) Brockett Jim Thulesen Michael James Corbett David Phillip Gibbs Wendy Sue Marsh Violet Zawada More Obituaries