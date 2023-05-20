SATURDAY
n Live Music: Mitch Gordon, 6 p.m., Montana Bar.
n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center main floor, 1411 Leighton Blvd. (Non smoking).
n Live Music: Rustic Band, 8 p.m., Olive Lounge.
n Live Music: Barstool Cowboys and live poker, 8 p.m., Bucking Horse Saloon.
n Live Music: Time in the Saddle, 9:30 p.m., Bison Bar.
SUNDAY
n Breakfast VFW, 8 a.m., 119 N 6th.
n Bloody Mary Bar, 8 a.m., Bucking Horse Saloon.
n Bucking Horse Trade Show, 9 am. to 6 p.m., Custer County Event Center.
n Cowboy Church, 10 a.m., Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
n Spring Concert, 11 a.m., 20 N Stacy Ave.
n Horse Races, noon, Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
n Rodeo Grand Entry, 12:45 p.m., Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
n Match Bronc Ride Calcutta, 1:30 p.m., Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
n McKnitters Meeting, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, all types of needlework welcome.
n PRCA Match Bronc Ride, 3 p.m., Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
n Wild Horse Race, 6 p.m., Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous, We Care Group (nonsmoking), 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Live Music: Time in the Saddle and live poker, 8 p.m., Bucking Horse Saloon.
MONDAYn Arthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
n Community Blood Drive, noon, Reilly Center, 120 N Montana Ave.
n Kiwanis Club, noon, Town and Country Club.
n Halo Group for parents who have lost infant children, 5:30 p.m., Miles City Pregnancy Outreach Clinic, 516 Pleasant St.
n Miles Community College Board, 5:30 p.m., MCC Board Room.
n Miles City Photography Club, 6:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 215 N. Winchester Ave. Open to anyone interested in photography. (milescityphotographyclub@gmail.com).
TUESDAYn Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.
n Storytime, 10 a.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.
n Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 10:30 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
n Rotary Club, noon, Town and Country Club.
n Miles City Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, noon.
n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, noon, Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Needleworkers gather to cross stitch, embroidery, crochet or knit and to teach those who would like to learn these skills 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Parlor, 24 N. 11th St. For more details call 406-874-3502 weekday mornings.
n Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, 5:30 p.m., VFW Post, 119 N. 6th St.
n Ladies trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range. Youth encouraged to attend.
n Miles City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
n Elks Board meeting at 6 p.m., Elks members meeting at 7 p.m., Elks Lodge.
n Bar Bingo, 7 p.m., Tilt Wurks Brewhouse and Casino.
n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Alateen, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Center room 9. For information call 406-851-1118.
n Yellowstone Lodge No. 26, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple.