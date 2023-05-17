What’s Happening

Bucking Horse kicks-off tomorrow — Stolen Roan and the Copper Mountain Band will open for Mitchell Tenpenny tomorrow night. Gates open at 5 p.m. Stolen Roan will take the stage at 6 p.m. with Copper Mountain Band following at 7:30 p.m. The headliner performance will be at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $30 for general admission and $40 for reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased at buckinghorsesale.com and at the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce. All sales are final.