Bucking Horse kicks-off tomorrow — Stolen Roan and the Copper Mountain Band will open for Mitchell Tenpenny tomorrow night. Gates open at 5 p.m. Stolen Roan will take the stage at 6 p.m. with Copper Mountain Band following at 7:30 p.m. The headliner performance will be at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $30 for general admission and $40 for reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased at buckinghorsesale.com and at the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce. All sales are final.
Montana Theatre to show Feek’s Vision — The Montana Theatre will show Feek’s Vision, a documentary about how one man changed the future of rodeo. Legends of pro rodeo share stories and historical details on the impact of the Tooke Bucking Horse bloodline. The theatre will show the film tomorrow at 7 p.m. and Friday at 11 a.m.
Home Base Center relocates — One Health’s Home Base Center for Community Support has relocated to 515 Main Street. The move is to make the center easier to locate.
Senior Bash accepting donations — Donations are being sought for the Senior Bash. To donate message the CCDHS Senior Bash Facebook page; email ccdhsseniorbash@gmail.com or mail the Senior Bash at PO Box 1582, Miles City, MT 59301.
Family painting to be held —A family painting night will be held June 9 and 10 at Eastern Montana Health, 2508 Wilson St. The class, “Cookies and Canvas” is a YouTube tutorial by Michelle The Painter. The June 9 class is 5:30-7 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. on June 10. There are limited spots available. To reserve a spot call Desiree at 406-234-1687 ext. 205 or email dcall@emcmhc.org. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own snacks and drinks. Cookies will be provided.
Fire Calls
May 12: 8:04 a.m., ambulance call to the 1200 block of Truscott; 10:08 a.m., ambulance call to the 200 block of S Winchester; 11:02 a.m., ambulance call to the intersection of Bridge and Merriam; 12:59 p.m., interfacility transport; 1:31 p.m., interfacility transport; 4 p.m., Billings transfer; 4:20 p.m., ambulance call to the 1000 block of Palmer; 6 p.m., airport transfer; 9:20 p.m., ambulance call to the 700 block of Fort St.; 1:32 a.m., ambulance call to the 1800 block of S Haynes Ave.
May 14: 9:24 a.m., ambulance call to the 700 block of Belmont Ave.; 11:44 a.m., event standby on the 10 block of Garryowen; 12:12 p.m., ambulance call to the 3800 block of Batchelor; 4:06 p.m., ambulance call to the 3400 block of Leighton; 5:16 p.m., ambulance call to the 2200 block of Leighton; 7:44 p.m., ambulance call to the 1000 block of Pleasant; 8:15 p.m., ambulance call to the 2200 block of Leighton.