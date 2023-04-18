What’s HappeningLibrary accepting food bank donations, fridge — The Miles City Public Library is accepting food donations for the Custer County Food Bank. The items needed are canned vegetables, fruit, tuna, chicken, pasta and cereal. Donations can be dropped off at the library. The library is also looking for a donation of a full-size refrigerator for the library. For more information call the library at 406-234-1496.

Museum open for season — The Range Riders Museum, 435 Interstate 94 Business, is now open for the season. They are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. They are closed on Tuesdays. For more information call 406-232-6146.