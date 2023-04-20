What’s HappeningLunch Lotto for Friday — The Lunch Lotto for Friday for the Miles City Unified Schools is chicken patty, salad with ranch, melon and popsicles. The menu was chosen by Mrs. Isaacs’ third grade class at Lincoln Elementary.

Parade taking entries — The 2023 World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Parade is taking entries. This year’s theme is Wild West Outlaws and Cowboys. The parade is May 20 on Main St. For registration details go to milescitychamber.com. Registration must be done before May 13. A panel of judges will vote for best entry.