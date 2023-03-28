What’s HappeningRural schools to hold Kindergarten Roundup — The Custer County Rural School will hold their 2023-24 Kindergarten Roundup on April 3-6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Custer County Superintendent of Schools Office, 1010 Main St. to register for kindergarten. This is for all children age five prior to Sept. 10 who plan to attend Kinsey, Kircher, Riverview or SY School next year. Guardians must bring birth certificates and immunization records. For more information call 406-874-3421.
Open House to be held — Hearing & Speech Connection to hold an open house today until 6 p.m. at 205 S. Haynes Ave. The business was previously located in Holy Rosary Hospital. There will be tours, refreshments and door prizes. For more information call 406-233-4327.
One Health offering vaccines — One Health is offering vaccinations to the public until Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment call 406-874-8700. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. You do not have to be a One Health patient. Adults and children at all welcome. They offer a sliding scale discount program.
Bingo set for Wednesday — Miles City Town & Country Club will hold Bingo on Wednesday from 5:30-9 p.m. A dinner of Gyros will be held at 5:30 p.m. with Bingo beginning at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $30 per card.
Library board to meet — The City of Miles City Library Board of Trustees will meet Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the library meeting room.
The agenda includes:
Call to order
Call for additions to the agenda
Comments from the public
Librarian report
Gift/donation policy final reading
Meeting room and application policy final reading
Hotspot policy final reading
Tablet and computer policy final reading
Library Director search discussion
Coffee social for veterans to be held — A veteran’s coffee social will be held Friday from 8-9 am. at Holy Rosary Healthcare. This is a monthly community event that will be held the last Friday of the month. For more information contact Chuck Dailey at 406-233-2737 or charles.dailey@imail2.org.
Fire CallsMarch 27: 8 a.m.,motor vehicle accident at roundabout; 12:59 p.m., public assist at the 3700 block of Batchelor; 2:18 p.m., public assist at the 3700 block of Batchelor; 5:39 p.m., ambulance call to the 700 block of N Montana; 5:06 a.m., 1600 block of Lincoln.