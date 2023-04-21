What’s HappeningParade taking entries — The 2023 World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Parade is taking entries. This year’s theme is Wild West Outlaws and Cowboys. The parade is May 20 on Main St. For registration details go to milescitychamber.com. Registration must be done before May 13. A panel of judges will vote for best entry.
Pipeline project to begin April 24 — Montana-Dakota Utilities will replace existing natural gas main pipelines and service lines in a portion of Miles City over the next several months. The replacement project is an on-going integrity management process to ensure the safety and reliability of the natural gas system. Through an evaluation, Montana-Dakota identifies sections of pipe for replacement based on physical and operation and maintenance components. The Miles City project is expected to begin on April 24 and will take approximately six to seven months, depending on weather conditions and any other unanticipated delays. The work will require a short interruption of natural gas service for customers. A company representative will contact affected customers to schedule a brief shut off and then relight of appliances.
Candidate forum to be held — A school board candidate forum will be held April 27 at the VFW at 6:30 p.m. All candidates will be in attendance.
Library accepting food bank donations, fridge — The Miles City Public Library is accepting food donations for the Custer County Food Bank. The items needed are canned vegetables, fruit, tuna, chicken, pasta and cereal. Donations can be dropped off at the library. The library is also looking for a donation of a full-size refrigerator. For more information call the library at 406-234-1496.
Museum open for season — The Range Riders Museum, 435 Interstate 94 Business, is now open for the season. They are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. They are closed on Tuesdays. For more information call 406-232-6146.
Art museum to hold opening reception — WaterWorks Art Museum will hold their opening reception for their Western Art Roundup tonight at 4-7 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through June 1.
Car meet to be held — A custom car meet will be held today in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts, 400 S Haynes Ave., from 5:30-7 p.m.
VFW to hold fish fry — The local Veterans of Foreign Wars, 119 N 6th St., will hold a Fish Fry tonight from 5-7 p.m. There will be all you can eat fish served with potatoes, coleslaw and dessert.
Bike show to be held — The B-4 Bike Show and Silent Auction will be held tomorrow in the Home Show building at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds starting at 8 a.m. Registration is tomorrow from 8-10 p.m. and on Saturday at 8-11 a.m. Entry is $20 for the first bike and $10 for each additional bike. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is the bike show; 12-3 p.m. is a pulled pork lunch and at 4 p.m. the silent auction and raffle winners will be announced. There will also be an indoor poker run and a shake-a-day walk. All proceeds will benefit Erin’s Hope Project.
Antique Market and Craft show to be held — An Antique Market and Craft Show will be held tomorrow at the Custer County Event Center at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This market and craft show is a sip ’n shop with beverages available from the Olive Lounge. There is a $3 entry fee.
Kircher to hold fundraiser — Kircher School will hold a taco/nacho bar dinner fundraiser tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. at the airport hanger, 77 Frank Wiley Field. It’s $10 an adult and $5 per child. Children two and under are free.
FWP to hold event to recruit volunteers — The local Fish, Wildlife and Parks is holding a Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) informational program tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miles City Sleep Inn & Suites. They are looking to recruit volunteer instructors. Lunch is provides. The BOW program introduces women to different outdoor skills such as fishing, hunting, shooting, archery, orienteering, camp cooking, kayaking and much more. FWP’s outdoor coordinator Kylie Kembel will outline the program at the event. For more information go to the FWP website and search Becoming an Outdoors Woman or visit FWP’s Facebook page. You can also contact FWP Region 7 Communication and Education Program Coordinator Marla Prell at 406-234-0926 or email mprell@mt.gov.
Congregate Meals
Senior Congregate Meals for anyone more than 60 years of age will be served at the 600 Cafe, 600 Main St. The meals are served on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. Diners are encouraged to arrive early to be done eating before the noon business crowd arrives. A donation of $4 per meal amount is suggested. All donations are appreciated, are confidential and are not individually recorded. Getting a meal to go is allowed only in rare, temporary circumstances approved by the Council On Aging (COA) staff on duty. Those who need meals brought to the home are encouraged to call COA for details of the Meals on Wheels program. If you cannot finish your meal at the cafe you may take leftovers home, but the 600 Cafe asks that you bring your own container.
The Miles City Soup Kitchen is located in the basement of the First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St., just north of the Mid-Rivers Office and M&H Gas Station. Wholesome, simple lunches are served Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to those in need, for whatever the reason, and to anyone looking for a healthy lunch.
The soup kitchen is closed Saturdays, Sundays and some holidays. A modest donation of $5 for a meal is suggested, but not required, to keep the soup kitchen’s doors open. More information is available by calling 406-234-5013.
Anyone can make arrangements to volunteer or to have donations picked up by calling the soup kitchen at 406-234-5013 weekdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Checks may be sent to P.O. Box 93, Miles City, MT 59301. All meals are served with bread, salad, a beverage and dessert if available. The menus are subject to change.
The menus for the rest of this week follow:
Monday — Sausage Lentil Soup
Tuesday — Chili
Wednesday — Stuffed Pepper Soup
Thursday — Guest Chef
Friday — KFC Bowls
School menus
Miles City School District No. 1 — Breakfast
April 24-28
Monday — Muffin and apples
Tuesday — Cereal bar and peaches
Wednesday — Pretzel, Nutella and mixed fruit
Thursday — French toast, syrup and raisins
Friday — Poptart, string cheese and banana
Miles City School District No. 1 — Lunch
All lunches are served with fat free and 1% milk.
Monday — Super nachos, corn and peaches
Tuesday — Chicken quesadilla, refried beans, carrots and tropical fruit
Wednesday — Sloppy joes, baked beans, mixed fruit and a treat
Thursday — Mac ’n cheese, salad with ranch and mandarin oranges
Friday — Classroom lottery
Sacred Heart School
All lunches are served with skim, 1% and 2% milk.
Monday — Sloppy joes, veggies and fruit
Tuesday — Tacos, veggies and fruit
Wednesday — Turkey and ham sandwiches, veggies and fruit