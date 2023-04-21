What’s HappeningParade taking entries — The 2023 World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Parade is taking entries. This year’s theme is Wild West Outlaws and Cowboys. The parade is May 20 on Main St. For registration details go to milescitychamber.com. Registration must be done before May 13. A panel of judges will vote for best entry.

Pipeline project to begin April 24 — Montana-Dakota Utilities will replace existing natural gas main pipelines and service lines in a portion of Miles City over the next several months. The replacement project is an on-going integrity management process to ensure the safety and reliability of the natural gas system. Through an evaluation, Montana-Dakota identifies sections of pipe for replacement based on physical and operation and maintenance components. The Miles City project is expected to begin on April 24 and will take approximately six to seven months, depending on weather conditions and any other unanticipated delays. The work will require a short interruption of natural gas service for customers. A company representative will contact affected customers to schedule a brief shut off and then relight of appliances.