What’s HappeningSacred Heart holding Springfest Family Night — Sacred Heart School will hold their 41st Springfest Family Night tonight from 5:30-9 p.m. in the school gym. There will be a pasta dinner and homemade pies, open market and silent auction, kid’s games and door prizes. All proceeds benefit Sacred Heart School.
VFW to hold breakfast — The Veterans of Foreign Wars, 119 N 6th St., will hold breakfast on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes steak and sausage, made to order eggs, hash browns and toast and juice and coffee.
Auschwitz tour guide to speak — Auschwitz Tour Guide Piotr Zieba will speak on his experience on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. at the Montana Theatre over Zoom. Donuts and coffee will be available.
Irrigation district to hold annual meeting — The T&Y Irrigation District will hold their Annual Meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Room 106, Miles Community College, 2715 Dickinson Street, Miles City, MT.
Library board to meet — The Library Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in the Miles City Library meeting room.
Library accepting food bank donations — The Miles City Public Library is accepting food donations for the Custer County Food Bank. The items needed are canned vegetables, fruit, tuna, chicken, pasta and cereal. Donations can be dropped off at the library.
Congregate Meals
Senior Congregate Meals for anyone more than 60 years of age will be served at the 600 Cafe, 600 Main St. The meals are served on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. Diners are encouraged to arrive early to be done eating before the noon business crowd arrives. A donation of $4 per meal amount is suggested. All donations are appreciated, are confidential and are not individually recorded. Getting a meal to go is allowed only in rare, temporary circumstances approved by the Council On Aging (COA) staff on duty. Those who need meals brought to the home are encouraged to call COA for details of the Meals on Wheels program. If you cannot finish your meal at the cafe you may take leftovers home, but the 600 Cafe asks that you bring your own container.
The menus for next week follow:
Tuesday — Chicken fried steak, peas, soup and peaches
The Miles City Soup Kitchen is located in the basement of the First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St., just north of the Mid-Rivers Office and M&H Gas Station. Wholesome, simple lunches are served Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to those in need, for whatever the reason, and to anyone looking for a healthy lunch.
The soup kitchen is closed Saturdays, Sundays and some holidays. A modest donation of $5 for a meal is suggested, but not required, to keep the soup kitchen’s doors open. More information is available by calling 406-234-5013.
Anyone can make arrangements to volunteer or to have donations picked up by calling the soup kitchen at 406-234-5013 weekdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Checks may be sent to P.O. Box 93, Miles City, MT 59301. All meals are served with bread, salad, a beverage and dessert if available. The menus are subject to change.
The menus for the rest of this week follow:
Monday — Beef short ribs
Tuesday — Chicken noodle soup
Wednesday — Lasagna soup
Thursday — Tuna casserole
Friday — Cook’s Choice
School menus
Miles City School District No. 1 — Breakfast
April 17-21
Monday — Benefit bar and banana
Tuesday — Cereal and craisins
Wednesday — Bagel bites and grapes
Thursday — Gold fish, string cheese and orange
Friday — Donut and applesauce
Miles City School District No. 1 — Lunch
All lunches are served with fat free and 1% milk.
Monday — Mandarin chicken, rice, broccoli and tropical fruit
Tuesday — Cook’s Choice
Wednesday — Hamburger, chips, pickles/cucumbers and pineapple
Thursday — Italian dunkers, meat sauce, mixed veggies, peaches and a treat