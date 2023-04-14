What’s HappeningSacred Heart holding Springfest Family Night — Sacred Heart School will hold their 41st Springfest Family Night tonight from 5:30-9 p.m. in the school gym. There will be a pasta dinner and homemade pies, open market and silent auction, kid’s games and door prizes. All proceeds benefit Sacred Heart School.

VFW to hold breakfast — The Veterans of Foreign Wars, 119 N 6th St., will hold breakfast on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes steak and sausage, made to order eggs, hash browns and toast and juice and coffee.