What’s HappeningParade taking entries — The 2023 World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Parade is taking entries. This year’s theme is Wild West Outlaws and Cowboys. The parade is May 20 on Main St. For registration details go to milescitychamber.com. Registration must be done before May 13. A panel of judges will vote for best entry.

Leadership summit to be held — The Eastern Montana Leadership Summit will be held tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Miles City Sleep Inn & Suites. Local leaders, the Montana Non-profit Association and guest speaker Kari Anderson will present a day of learning and connecting.