What’s HappeningParade taking entries — The 2023 World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Parade is taking entries. This year’s theme is Wild West Outlaws and Cowboys. The parade is May 20 on Main St. For registration details go to milescitychamber.com. Registration must be done before May 13. A panel of judges will vote for best entry.
Leadership summit to be held — The Eastern Montana Leadership Summit will be held tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Miles City Sleep Inn & Suites. Local leaders, the Montana Non-profit Association and guest speaker Kari Anderson will present a day of learning and connecting.
Library to hold Global Youth Service Day — The Miles City Library, 1 S 10th St., will hold Global Youth Service Day tomorrow from 2:30-3:30 p.m. This will be held in place of the weekly kid’s movie. The library is looking for volunteers to help deliver the food collected during the food drive.
Candidate forum to be held — A school board candidate forum will be held Thursday at the VFW at 6:30 p.m. All candidates will be in attendance.
Fire department recommends having family emergency plan — The National Safety Council recommends every family have an emergency plan in place in the event of a natural disaster or other catastrophic event. Spring is a great time to review that plan with family members. Have a home and car emergency kit. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says an emergency kit should include one gallon of water per day for each person, at least a three-day supply of food, flashlight and batteries, first aid kit, filter mask, plastic sheeting and duct tape, and medicines. Visit the FEMA website for a complete list. The emergency plan also should include: A communications plan to outline how your family members will contact one another and where to meet if it’s safe to go outside
