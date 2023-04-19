What’s HappeningPipeline project to begin April 24 — Montana-Dakota Utilities will replace existing natural gas main pipelines and service lines in a portion of Miles City over the next several months. The replacement project is an on-going integrity management process to ensure the safety and reliability of the natural gas system. Through an evaluation, Montana-Dakota identifies sections of pipe for replacement based on physical and operation and maintenance components. The Miles City project is expected to begin on April 24 and will take approximately six to seven months, depending on weather conditions and any other unanticipated delays. The work will require a short interruption of natural gas service for customers. A company representative will contact affected customers to schedule a brief shut off and then relight of appliances.
Library accepting food bank donations, fridge — The Miles City Public Library is accepting food donations for the Custer County Food Bank. The items needed are canned vegetables, fruit, tuna, chicken, pasta and cereal. Donations can be dropped off at the library. The library is also looking for a donation of a full-size refrigerator. For more information call the library at 406-234-1496.
Museum open for season — The Range Riders Museum, 435 Interstate 94 Business, is now open for the season. They are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. They are closed on Tuesdays. For more information call 406-232-6146.
Job fair to be held — The Miles City Job Fair will be held tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Custer County Event Center. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. will be the Miles City student job/career fair and 12-4 p.m. will be the job seeker job fair. For more information contact Job Service Miles City at 406-232-8340.
Car meet to be held — A custom car meet will be held Friday in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts, 400 S Haynes Ave., from 5:30-7 p.m.
VFW to hold fish fry — The local Veterans of Foreign Wars, 119 N 6th St., will hold a Fish Fry on Friday from 5-7 p.m. There will be all you can eat fish served with potatoes, coleslaw and dessert.
FWP to hold event to recruit volunteers — The local Fish, Wildlife and Parks is holding a Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) informational program on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miles City Sleep Inn & Suites. They are looking to recruit volunteer instructors. Lunch is provides. The BOW program introduces women to different outdoor skills such as fishing, hunting, shooting, archery, orienteering, camp cooking, kayaking and much more. FWP’s outdoor coordinator Kylie Kembel will outline the program at the event. For more information go to the FWP website and search Becoming an Outdoors Woman or visit FWP’s Facebook page. You can also contact FWP Region 7 Communication and Education Program Coordinator Marla Prell at 406-234-0926 or email mprell@mt.gov.