What’s HappeningPipeline project to begin April 24 — Montana-Dakota Utilities will replace existing natural gas main pipelines and service lines in a portion of Miles City over the next several months. The replacement project is an on-going integrity management process to ensure the safety and reliability of the natural gas system. Through an evaluation, Montana-Dakota identifies sections of pipe for replacement based on physical and operation and maintenance components. The Miles City project is expected to begin on April 24 and will take approximately six to seven months, depending on weather conditions and any other unanticipated delays. The work will require a short interruption of natural gas service for customers. A company representative will contact affected customers to schedule a brief shut off and then relight of appliances.

Library accepting food bank donations, fridge — The Miles City Public Library is accepting food donations for the Custer County Food Bank. The items needed are canned vegetables, fruit, tuna, chicken, pasta and cereal. Donations can be dropped off at the library. The library is also looking for a donation of a full-size refrigerator. For more information call the library at 406-234-1496.