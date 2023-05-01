WEDNESDAYn Children’s Movie, 2:30-4 p.m., Library of Miles City, 1 S 10th St.
n Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.
n Miles City Youth Baseball Association, 6:30 p.m., Town and Country Club.
n Town Hall meeting, 6:30 p.m., Miles Community College room 106.
n Custer County District High School Sports Booster Club, 7 p.m., Cellar. (Contact person: Jamie Ogolin, club president, at jogolinbsf@gmail.com.)
n Board of Trustees of School District No. 83, 7 p.m., SY School.
n Local 1150 National Federation of Federal Employees, 7 p.m., VA Eastern Montana Health Care Center room 18.
n Walleyes Unlimited, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall.
n American Legion Custer Post No. 5 legion, auxiliary and Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 300 Main St.
n Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement, 1411 Leighton Blvd. 234-0360.
THURSDAYMiles City Area Economic Development Council meeting, 7 a.m., Miles Community College room 106.
n Arthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
n Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.
n MCC Nursing Program Pinning Ceremony, 4 p.m., Miles Community College Centra.
n Board of Trustees of School District No. 13, 4:30 p.m., Riverview School.
n Custer County District High School Freshman Orientation, 6 p.m., High School.
n Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.
FRIDAYn Library Storytime, 10 a.m., Library of Miles City, 1 S 10th St.
n Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 10:30 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.
n SEMLA Spring Membership meeting, 4 p.m., Range Riders Museum.
n May Block Party, 4 p.m., Otium Brewing.
n Painted Bouquet intro to Alcohol Inks Class 2.0, 6 p.m., Girl Ran Away With the Spoon.
n Open trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.
n Narcotics Anonymous Solution Group closed meeting, 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Candlelight meeting, 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd. (Nonsmoking).
SATURDAYn Clean-up Day at Spotted Eagle, 8:30 a.m., Spotted Eagle Recreation Area.
n Share the Love Used Bookstore, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.
n Miles Community College graduation, 10 a.m., MCC Centra.
n Al-Anon, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St. 406-853-5577.
n Derby Day Horse Racing, 1 p.m., Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
n National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), 1:30 p.m., Holy Rosary Healthcare.
n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity ‘‘ANTSY’’ Group, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Lincoln-Reagan Dinner & Fundraiser, 5 p.m., Custer County Event Center.