Calendar Mar 15, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement, 1411 Leighton Blvd.basement. 234-0360.THURSDAYArthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.Miles City Federal Credit Union member lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2513 Main St.Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.RSVP Soup Supper, 5-6:30 p.m., Range Riders Museum.Custer County Fund For Animals, 6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave.McKnitters Knitting Group, 6-8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., 4-H building Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.Maul Ball, 7:30 p.m., Custer County District High School gymnasium. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Christianity Architecture Sports Education Transportation Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Mary Nepil Paul Caine Lloyd 'Bill' Nash Wright Obit Obit Marjy M. Holmgren Lois Ruth Balducke McRae More Obituaries