WEDNESDAY

  • Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
  • Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Miles City Town and Country Club.
  • Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.
  • Wellness Seminar, 7-8 p.m., Guest House Inn. (last Wednesday of each month)
  • Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.