WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Miles City Town and Country Club.Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.Wellness Seminar, 7-8 p.m., Guest House Inn. (last Wednesday of each month)Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.THURSDAYArthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd. 234-0360.Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., 4-H building Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.