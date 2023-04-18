Calendar Apr 18, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUESDAYn Ladies trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range. Youth encouraged to attend.n Custer Rod and Gun Club, 7 p.m., Gun Range.n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.n Bar Bingo, 7 p.m., Tilt Wurks Brewhouse and Casino.WEDNESDAYn Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.n Free Commodities Give-Away, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S Strevell Ave.n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.n Children’s Movie, 2:30 p.m., Library of Miles City, 1 S 10th St.n Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.n Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.n Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement, 1411 Leighton Blvd. 234-0360. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Skeet Shooting Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries David Phillip Gibbs Wendy Sue Marsh Violet Zawada Donald Grauman Patricia Ann Magnuson Donalene LaVerne McLeod William John Woods More Obituaries