WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement, 1411 Leighton Blvd. 234-0360.THURSDAYArthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.Community Garden Meet-Up, 5:30-6:30 p.m., One Health, 601 Main St. Suite A.Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.Craft Class: Whimsical Wire, 6 p.m., Girl Ran Away With the Spoon.Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., Eastern Montana Fairgrounds 4-H building.