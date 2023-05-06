What’s HappeningLincoln-Reagan dinner to be held — The annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner and Fundraiser will be held tonight from 5-9 p.m. at the Custer County Event Center. Rep. Matt Rosendale will be the featured speaker. The meet and greet will begin at 5 p.m. with the dinner and program starting at 6 p.m. A $10 suggested donation is recommended. There will also be a silent a live auction. The dinner is hosted by the Custer County Republican Central Party. For more information call 406-853-3955.
Horse racing to be held — Horse racing to be held tomorrow from 1-5 p.m. at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds. There will be a live Churchill Downs simulcast of the Kentucky Derby. Tickets are $10 and be purchased at buckinghorsesale.com.
Bingo to be held — Bar Bingo to be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Tilt Wurks Brewhouse & Casino, 420 Pacific Ave. There is a $20 buy-in.
Finance committee to meet — The City of Miles City Finance Committee will meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the City Hall conference room and on Zoom.us.
The agenda includes:
1. Requests of Citizens and Public Comment
2. Review and Recommend Industrial Site Leases
3. Adjournment
Fire CallsMay 1: 12:57 p.m., ambulance call to the 3700 block of Batchelor; 1:01 p.m., fire alarm on the 600 block of S Cottage Grove; 4:20 p.m., public service on the 3700 block of Batchelor; 4:20 p.m., ambulance call to the 800 block of S Cale; 7:21 p.m., ambulance call to the 3700 block of Batchelor; 10:43 p.m., public service at 206 N Sewell.
May 3: 9:16 a.m., ambulance call to the 200 block of N. Sewell Ave.; 11:59 a.m., ambulance call to the 1000 block of Palmer; 12:51 p.m., public assist on the 600 block of N. Sewell Ave.
Congregate Meals
Senior Congregate Meals for anyone more than 60 years of age will be served at the 600 Cafe, 600 Main St. The meals are served on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. Diners are encouraged to arrive early to be done eating before the noon business crowd arrives. A donation of $4 per meal amount is suggested. All donations are appreciated, are confidential and are not individually recorded. Getting a meal to go is allowed only in rare, temporary circumstances approved by the Council On Aging (COA) staff on duty. Those who need meals brought to the home are encouraged to call COA for details of the Meals on Wheels program. If you cannot finish your meal at the cafe you may take leftovers home, but the 600 Cafe asks that you bring your own container.
The menus for next week follow:
Tuesday — Chicken fried steak, corn, soup and peaches
Friday — Hamburger steak, fries, peas, lettuce salad and banana
Miles City Soup Kitchen
The Miles City Soup Kitchen is located in the basement of the First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St., just north of the Mid-Rivers Office and M&H Gas Station. Wholesome, simple lunches are served Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to those in need, for whatever the reason, and to anyone looking for a healthy lunch.
The soup kitchen is closed Saturdays, Sundays and some holidays. A modest donation of $5 for a meal is suggested, but not required, to keep the soup kitchen’s doors open. More information is available by calling 406-234-5013.
Anyone can make arrangements to volunteer or to have donations picked up by calling the soup kitchen at 406-234-5013 weekdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Checks may be sent to P.O. Box 93, Miles City, MT 59301. All meals are served with bread, salad, a beverage and dessert if available. The menus are subject to change.
The menus for the rest of this week follow:
Monday — Biscuits and gravy
Tuesday — Teriyaki chicken chicken and miso soup
Wednesday — Cook’s Choice
Thursday — Sloppy Joes, teenager taco, spaghetti and diploma dessert
Friday — Queso chili
School menus
Miles City School District No. 1 — Breakfast
May 8-12
Monday — Poptarts and grapes
Tuesday — Cereal and pears
Wednesday — Graham crackers, cheese, apple slices
Thursday — Cook’s Choice
Friday — Scone and peaches
Miles City School District No. 1 — Lunch
All lunches are served with fat free and 1% milk.
Monday — Hot dog, tots and peaches
Tuesday — Breakfast
Wednesday — Sub sandwich, chips, carrots and grapes
Thursday — Mandarin chicken, rice, carrots/broccoli and orange smile
Friday — Classroom Lottery
Sacred Heart Parish School — Lunch
Monday — BBQ Pork, veggies and fruit
Tuesday — Tacos, veggies and fruit
Wednesday — Smoked turkey sandwiches, veggies and fruit