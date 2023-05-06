What’s HappeningLincoln-Reagan dinner to be held — The annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner and Fundraiser will be held tonight from 5-9 p.m. at the Custer County Event Center. Rep. Matt Rosendale will be the featured speaker. The meet and greet will begin at 5 p.m. with the dinner and program starting at 6 p.m. A $10 suggested donation is recommended. There will also be a silent a live auction. The dinner is hosted by the Custer County Republican Central Party. For more information call 406-853-3955.

Horse racing to be held — Horse racing to be held tomorrow from 1-5 p.m. at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds. There will be a live Churchill Downs simulcast of the Kentucky Derby. Tickets are $10 and be purchased at buckinghorsesale.com.