What’s HappeningMother’s Day buffets being held — Miles City Town & Country Club will hold a Mother’s Day Buffet tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All moms get a free beverage of their choice. They will have a variety of mimosas along with a Caesar and Bloody Mary bar. The menu includes smoked turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, quiche, eggs, sausage, breakfast sandwiches, salad options and a variety of desserts. The cost is $21 for adults and $10 for kids. To RSVP call 406-234-1600 or email office@milescitycc.com. The 600 Cafe is also holding a Mother’s Day Buffet tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes fantail shrimp, gala ham, teriyaki broccoli beef and holiday potatoes. It will be served with a full salad bar, dinner roll and cake. The buffet costs $20.

Mother’s Day Horse Racing to be held — Mother’s Day Horse Racing will be held tomorrow from 1-6 p.m. at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds. Admission is free to all moms. There will be a live Churchill Downs Simulcast.