What’s HappeningMother’s Day buffets being held — Miles City Town & Country Club will hold a Mother’s Day Buffet tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All moms get a free beverage of their choice. They will have a variety of mimosas along with a Caesar and Bloody Mary bar. The menu includes smoked turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, quiche, eggs, sausage, breakfast sandwiches, salad options and a variety of desserts. The cost is $21 for adults and $10 for kids. To RSVP call 406-234-1600 or email office@milescitycc.com. The 600 Cafe is also holding a Mother’s Day Buffet tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes fantail shrimp, gala ham, teriyaki broccoli beef and holiday potatoes. It will be served with a full salad bar, dinner roll and cake. The buffet costs $20.
Mother’s Day Horse Racing to be held — Mother’s Day Horse Racing will be held tomorrow from 1-6 p.m. at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds. Admission is free to all moms. There will be a live Churchill Downs Simulcast.
Library board to meet — The Library Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in the Miles City Library meeting room.
The agenda includes:
Call to order
Call for additions to the Agenda
Comments from the Public
Approve minutes from previous month’s meeting
Approve claims
Librarian Report
Circulation Librarian Interviews
Library Director Interviews
Bar Bingo set for Tuesday — Bar Bingo will be held at Tilt Wurks Brewhouse and Casino on Tuesday from 7-9:30 p.m. There is a $20 buy-in.
High school to hold spring concert — Custer County District High School will hold their Spring Concert on Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. in the gymnasium.
Senior Bash accepting donations — Donations are being sought for the Senior Bash. To donate message the CCDHS Senior Bash Facebook page; email ccdhsseniorbash@gmail.com or mail the Senior Bass at PO Box 1582, Miles City, MT 59301.
Congregate Meals
Senior Congregate Meals for anyone more than 60 years of age will be served at the 600 Cafe, 600 Main St. The meals are served on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. Diners are encouraged to arrive early to be done eating before the noon business crowd arrives. A donation of $4 per meal amount is suggested. All donations are appreciated, are confidential and are not individually recorded. Getting a meal to go is allowed only in rare, temporary circumstances approved by the Council On Aging (COA) staff on duty. Those who need meals brought to the home are encouraged to call COA for details of the Meals on Wheels program. If you cannot finish your meal at the cafe you may take leftovers home, but the 600 Cafe asks that you bring your own container.
The menus for next week follow:
Tuesday — Finger steaks, carrots, soup and oranges
Friday — Shrimp dinner, mashed, mixed veggies, lettuce salad and fruit cocktail
Miles City Soup KitchenThe Miles City Soup Kitchen is located in the basement of the First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St., just north of the Mid-Rivers Office and M&H Gas Station. Wholesome, simple lunches are served Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to those in need, for whatever the reason, and to anyone looking for a healthy lunch.
The soup kitchen is closed Saturdays, Sundays and some holidays. A modest donation of $5 for a meal is suggested, but not required, to keep the soup kitchen’s doors open. More information is available by calling 406-234-5013.
Anyone can make arrangements to volunteer or to have donations picked up by calling the soup kitchen at 406-234-5013 weekdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Checks may be sent to P.O. Box 93, Miles City, MT 59301. All meals are served with bread, salad, a beverage and dessert if available. The menus are subject to change.
The menus for the rest of this week follow:
Monday — Alfredo Soup
Tuesday — Western Quiche
Wednesday — Shepherd’s Pie
Thursday — Cabbage Soup
Friday — Hamburger Soup
School menus
Miles City School District No. 1 — Breakfast
May 8-12
Monday — Stuffed Bagel and applesauce
Tuesday — Cereal and apples
Wednesday — Gold fish, cheese cubes and mixed fruit
Thursday — French toast, syrup and raisins
Friday — Danish, fruit cup and juice bar
Miles City School District No. 1 — Lunch
All lunches are served with fat free and 1% milk.
Monday — Haystack, corn and mandarin oranges
Tuesday — Chicken nuggets, smiles, fresh veggies and applesauce
Wednesday — Pizza, salad with ranch and pineapple
Thursday — Cook’s Choice
Friday — No lunch — Early out
Sacred Heart Parish School — Lunch
Monday — Scalloped potatoes with ham, veggies and fruit
Tuesday — Turkey and ham sandwiches, veggies and fruit
Wednesday — Chicken quesadillas, veggies and fruit