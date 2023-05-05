FRIDAY
n Storytime, 10 a.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.
n Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 10:30 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
n Southeastern Montana Retired Teachers Association, 11:30 p.m., Town and Country Club.
n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, noon, Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n SEMLA Spring Membership Meeting, 4 p.m., Range Riders Museum.
n May Block Party, 4 p.m., Otium Brewing.
n Cinco de Mayo Potluck, 5:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 119 N. 6th St.
n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Painted Bouquet intro to Alcohol Inks Class 2.0, 6 p.m., Girl Ran Away With the Spoon.
n Open trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.
n Narcotics Anonymous Solution Group closed meeting, 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Open Alcoholics Anonymous We Care Group (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
SATURDAY
n Clean-Up Day at Spotted Eagle, 8:30 a.m., Spotted Eagle Recreation Area.
n Share the Love Used Bookstore, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.
n Miles Community College Graduation, 10 a.m., MCC Centra.
n Al-Anon, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St. 406-853-5577.
n Derby Day Horse Racing, 1 p.m., Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
n National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), 1:30 p.m., Holy Rosary Healthcare.
n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity ‘‘ANTSY’’ Group, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Lincoln-Reagan Dinner & Fundraiser, 5 p.m., Custer County Event Center.
n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center main floor, 1411 Leighton Blvd. (Nonsmoking).
SUNDAY
n Veterans of Foreign Wars breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon, VFW Hall, 119 N. 6th St. Open to the public.
n Horse Racing, 1 p.m., Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
n McKnitters Meeting, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center.
n Class: Queen for a Day Crown, 3 p.m., Girl Ran Away With the Spoon.
n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous, We Care Group, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd. (Nonsmoking).
MONDAY
n Arthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
n Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 11 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.
n Kiwanis Club, noon, Town and Country Club.
n McKnitters Knitting Group, 6-8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Trustees of School District No. 16J, 6:30 p.m.
n Custer County Water and Sewer District, 7 p.m., 713 Pleasant St., conference room.