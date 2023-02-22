The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Montana is accepting applications for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), and the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP). The funding for this current cycle comes through the Inflation Reduction Act and supports agricultural and forest landowners participating in voluntary conservation programs implementing climate-smart practices. To be considered for funding in the current cycle, producers and landowners should apply by March 17.

“NRCS in Montana focuses our conservation investments to make the most impact on our working lands. The Inflation Reduction Act funding is a once-in-a-generation investment in climate-smart practices that will accelerate that goal while providing opportunities for improved ecologic and economic sustainability for our ag producers and rural communities,” said Tom Watson, NRCS State Conservationist for Montana. “Farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners of all sizes, small to large, including historically underserved producers play a critical role in addressing climate change challenges.”