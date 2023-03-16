Tilt Wurks to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — Tilt Wurks Brewhouse and Casino will serve corned beef and cabbage all day tomorrow for $15 in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.
Olive Restaurant to hold St. Patrick’s Day dinner — The Historic Olive Restaurant will hold a corned beef and cabbage dinner tomorrow from 5-8 p.m. Dinner is $16 a plate. To make a reservation call 406-853-5316 or 406-478-4062.
VFW to hold Burger Night — The local VFW will hold a Burger/Corned Beef Night tomorrow from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW. On the menu is corned beef and cabbage, hamburger, cheeseburger, double burger, double cheese, chips and choice of sides.
Knights of Columbus to hold Lenten Fish Fry — The Knights of Columbus are hold their annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through March 31 at the Parish Center Hall from 5:30-7 p.m. Adults are $14, kids 7-12 are $5 and six and under are free. There is a $30 family charge for parents and minor children.
Bison to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — The Bison Bar is holding their Annual St. Patrick’s Day at the Bison Bar tomorrow from 6-11:59 p.m. There will be a corned beef and cabbage dinner followed by live music by Time in the Saddle.
Country club to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — The Miles City Town & Country Club will have a corned beef dinner tomorrow from 6-8 p.m. To make a reservation call 406-234-1600.
Live music to be held — The VFW will have live music on Saturday at 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. on Sunday. Buddy LaBree and Exit 138 will provide the music.