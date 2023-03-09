What’s HappeningMiss Rodeo Montana Gala to be held — The Miss Rodeo Montana 2023 Gala will be held tomorrow at the Olive Hotel at 6 p.m. There will be a live and silent auction, live music and dinner. For more information or to purchase tickets contact missrodeomontana2023@gmail.com.

Annual Irish Throwdown to be held — The 2023 MC Irish Throwdown will be held tomorrow at the Custer County Event Center from 6 p.m. to midnight. This is the the 10th anniversary of the event. There is a $8 door charge. There will be live music, food, gun drawing, bucket raffles and a silent auction. Proceeds go to support Montana Warriors on the Water.