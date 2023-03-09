What’s HappeningMiss Rodeo Montana Gala to be held — The Miss Rodeo Montana 2023 Gala will be held tomorrow at the Olive Hotel at 6 p.m. There will be a live and silent auction, live music and dinner. For more information or to purchase tickets contact missrodeomontana2023@gmail.com.
Annual Irish Throwdown to be held — The 2023 MC Irish Throwdown will be held tomorrow at the Custer County Event Center from 6 p.m. to midnight. This is the the 10th anniversary of the event. There is a $8 door charge. There will be live music, food, gun drawing, bucket raffles and a silent auction. Proceeds go to support Montana Warriors on the Water.
Open skate to be held — Open skate will be held on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the Agri-Sports Complex. Cost to skate is free but skate rental is $5.
Airport board to meet — The Airport Board will meet Monday at 2 p.m. in the Flight Service Building.
The agenda includes:
Request of Citizens for public comment
Approval of Feb. 13 meeting minutes
Old Business
Hanger project update
BLM lease
Late fees for hanger rent
Land lease update
By law
New Business
Pit 57 lease: Wm. Scepaniak Inc. wants to renew the Pit 57 lease
Committee reports
Finance
Operations
Development
Manager’s Report
Approve claim vouchers
Manager’s report
Request of citizens for public comment
Adjournment
Congregate MealsSenior Congregate Meals for anyone more than 60 years of age will be served at the 600 Cafe, 600 Main St. The meals are served on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. Diners are encouraged to arrive early to be done eating before the noon business crowd arrives. A donation of $4 per meal amount is suggested. All donations are appreciated, are confidential and are not individually recorded. Getting a meal to go is allowed only in rare, temporary circumstances approved by the Council On Aging (COA) staff on duty. Those who need meals brought to the home are encouraged to call COA for details of the Meals on Wheels program. If you cannot finish your meal at the cafe you may take leftovers home, but the 600 Cafe asks that you bring your own container.
The menus for next week follow:
Tuesday — Hamburger steak, fries, green beans, soup and apples
Friday — Cod, carrots, green salad and oranges
Miles City Soup KitchenThe Miles City Soup Kitchen is located in the basement of the First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St., just north of the Mid-Rivers Office and M&H Gas Station. Wholesome, simple lunches are served Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to those in need, for whatever the reason, and to anyone looking for a healthy lunch.
The soup kitchen is closed Saturdays, Sundays and some holidays. A modest donation of $5 for a meal is suggested, but not required, to keep the soup kitchen’s doors open. More information is available by calling 406-234-5013.
Anyone can make arrangements to volunteer or to have donations picked up by calling the soup kitchen at 406-234-5013 weekdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Checks may be sent to P.O. Box 93, Miles City, MT 59301. All meals are served with bread, salad, a beverage and dessert if available. The menus are subject to change.
The menus for the rest of this week follow:
Monday — Broccoli and cheese soup
Tuesday — Ham and potato soup
Wednesday — Pizza Day
Thursday — Breakfast for lunch
Friday — Cabbage roll soup
School menusMiles City School District No. 1 — Breakfast
March 13 — 17
Monday — Muffin and grapes
Tuesday — Granola bar, go-gurt and mixed fruit
Wednesday — Cereal and craisins
Thursday — Gold fish, string cheese and oranges
Friday — Scone and pears
Miles City School District No. 1 — Lunch
All lunches are served with fat free and 1% milk.
Monday — Cheeseburgers, tots and pears
Tuesday — Sloppy joes, baked beans, fresh veggie and mixed fruit
Wednesday — Pretzel and cheese, string cheese, salad with ranch and apples
Thursday — Corn dog, broccoli/cauliflower and grapes
Friday — Classroom lottery
Sacred Heart Parish School — Lunch
Monday — Hamburgers, veggies and fruit
Tuesday — Ham and turkey sandwiches, veggies and fruit
Wednesday — Chili, veggies and fruit
Thursday — Chicken and pasta Alfredo, veggies and fruit
Friday — Pancakes, peanut butter, veggies and fruit